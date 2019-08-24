Thane zilla parishad school to adopt international board syllabus

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:12 IST

A zilla parishad school at Shahapur’s Khardi village will soon adopt the international board syllabus that has been newly introduced by the state government.

The ground floor structure will soon turn into a three-floor building with facilities like kitchen and dining area, provisions for indoor and outdoor sports, performing art-related rooms equipped with e-learning facilities, CCTV cameras among others.

A total of ₹50 crore is likely to be spent on the revamp.

Started during the British era in 1865, the Zilla Parishad Khardi School Number 1 is situated 20km from Mumbai-Nashik highway. It is the only school from Thane district to be selected for the Maharashtra international education board (MIEB).

The locals have donated a five-acre plot for the school.

“We are looking forward to a CSR contribution to revamp the school. The school will provide free education till class 12. We have to appoint teachers sanctioned by the state government. There is one teacher allotted for every 30 students as per MIEB. We have six teachers. Next year, we will get another two teachers as per the increasing students count,” said Sudhir Bhoir, principal, Khardi School Number 1.

“The school is situated in a adivasi-dominated taluka. International board school in Marathi-medium will be a boost for the students,” said Sangita Bhagwat, education officer, zilla parishad, Thane.

It will be one of the few schools in the state to be solar-power enabled.

“It is a unique opportunity for our village. It will make way for better opportunities for the future generation,” said Shankar Bhoir, resident of Khardi Village. The village has a population of around 9,000.

The move is a part of the state government’s initiative to take up 100 zilla parishad schools across the state and convert it into an international standard school.

MIEB schools will offer an interdisciplinary curriculum on the lines of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) curriculum, with some local elements.

“The gram panchayat, teachers, villagers and parents have taken efforts to ensure that the school gets this status. Initially, the parents were sceptical about the new curriculum, however, the teachers have made them understand that it will benefit the students,” said Bhagwat.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 01:12 IST