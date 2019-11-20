The name Agra is popular globally…and we love it, say citizens

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:57 IST

AGRA While Dr BR Ambedkar University’s (DBRAU) department of history is busy preparing a reply to the administration’s query about Agra’s name in the past, citizens have flooded the social media with their views on the idea of rechristening Agra to ‘Agravan’ with most of them not approving of it.

Students, professionals, hotel owners and others posted messages like ‘We Love Agra’. They said instead of changing the name of the city, the government should focus on improving basic amenities here.

They also demanded that an international or domestic airport be set up here. “Some recreational activities must be introduced to extend stay of tourists in Agra,” they opined.

“If the quality of life can change with a change in name, then I am happy with it and support the name change of city from Agra to Agravan,” said Tahir Ahmad, an Agra-based artist.

He added, “Pollution, potholed roads, dying river and monkey menace are the main concerns in the city. The name change idea is a way to deviate our minds from the core issues.”

Dr Anand Rai, former president of city-based organisation India Rising shared, “I’m not happy with the proposal of changing Agra’s name to Agravan. Agra should be developed as an international city to attract more tourists.”

“Being close to Delhi-NCR, the city can also be made an IT hub. Merely changing the city’s name will not improve the per capita income of people,” he emphasised.

Payal Katiyar, an Agraite, shared on social media, “Except MG Road, there is no other good road in Agra. Instead of focusing on pointless issues, the government should improve basic amenities.”

“I love the name Agra… this is short and popular across the world,” she added.

However Govind Parashar, a BJP leader, supported the idea of name change. He claimed: “There is no harm in rechristening Agra to Agravan, as it is related with the old name of the city.” -Yogesh Dubey