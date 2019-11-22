Thief gets away with items worth Rs 2 lakh after stealing women’s purse at at poetry recital

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:56 IST

PUNE An unidentified thief stole cash and valuables worth 2 lakh from a woman’s purse in Pimpri on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Kavita Vinay Annuwar (45), a resident of Aundh ,is the complainant in the matter. She was attending a poetry recital in Walhekarwadi when the incident took place.

The thief took advantage of the crowd and decamped with the purse.

Senior Police Inspector S Tonpe said that the victim had gone to the programme and it was around 9.30 pm that the thief slipped away with the purse containing cash and other valuables.

The closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of the area is being examined and sniffer dog squad has been pressed into action to catch the culprit.

A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against an unidentified person at Pimpri police station.