Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Thief gets away with items worth Rs 2 lakh after stealing women’s purse at at poetry recital

cities Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE An unidentified thief stole cash and valuables worth 2 lakh from a woman’s purse in Pimpri on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Kavita Vinay Annuwar (45), a resident of Aundh ,is the complainant in the matter. She was attending a poetry recital in Walhekarwadi when the incident took place.

The thief took advantage of the crowd and decamped with the purse.

Senior Police Inspector S Tonpe said that the victim had gone to the programme and it was around 9.30 pm that the thief slipped away with the purse containing cash and other valuables.

The closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage of the area is being examined and sniffer dog squad has been pressed into action to catch the culprit.

A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against an unidentified person at Pimpri police station.

Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defense technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Pagalpanti movie review: The joke is on John Abraham’s film
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
