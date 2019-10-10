Thieves burgle flat in Arun Vihar on Dussehra, decamp with ₹50,000, jewellery

cities

Noida: Burglars decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery from a flat in Arun Vihar Society in Sector 37 on Tuesday night when the occupants were out celebrating Dussehra at Noida Stadium. In another incident that took place on Wednesday, burglers broke into a flat in the same locality but fled without stealing valuables, the police said.

In the first incident, the victim, Mahesh Choudhury, filed a complaint at Sector 39 police station. Choudhury said that the family had gone to Noida Stadium to watch Dussehra celebration at night. “When we returned, we found the house ransacked and valuables missing. The burglars escaped with ₹50,000 cash, a gold ring and a chain,” he said. Choudhury, who lives on the 2nd floor, then reported the matter to the police.

In the second case, the thieves burgled a first floor flat and ransacked it but failed to steal valuables. The complainant, Saket Bahuguna, said that the family had left the flat for some work at 8.30am and returned at 6.30pm on Wednesday. “We found the lock at the main door broken. We entered the flat and found it was ransacked and the clothes scattered. But the criminals had not stolen any valuables,” he said.

Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said the police have registered a case of theft against unknown suspects under Section 380 of IPC. “We have launched an investigation into the matter. We are also scanning footage of the CCTV cameras,” he said.

In August this year, nine cases of burglary were reported in Arun Vihar locality in Sector 29. Thieves broke the locks of nine flats and decamped with cash and valuables, when the owners of all these houses were away.

Col (retd) Shashi Vaid, chairman, Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, said that most of these cases remain unsolved. “The police had not investigated the previous cases properly. There is also a disconnect between the residents and police officials. Lack of patrolling has led to increase in theft cases,” he said.

