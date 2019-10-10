e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Thieves burgle flat in Arun Vihar on Dussehra, decamp with ₹50,000, jewellery

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: Burglars decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery from a flat in Arun Vihar Society in Sector 37 on Tuesday night when the occupants were out celebrating Dussehra at Noida Stadium. In another incident that took place on Wednesday, burglers broke into a flat in the same locality but fled without stealing valuables, the police said.

In the first incident, the victim, Mahesh Choudhury, filed a complaint at Sector 39 police station. Choudhury said that the family had gone to Noida Stadium to watch Dussehra celebration at night. “When we returned, we found the house ransacked and valuables missing. The burglars escaped with ₹50,000 cash, a gold ring and a chain,” he said. Choudhury, who lives on the 2nd floor, then reported the matter to the police.

In the second case, the thieves burgled a first floor flat and ransacked it but failed to steal valuables. The complainant, Saket Bahuguna, said that the family had left the flat for some work at 8.30am and returned at 6.30pm on Wednesday. “We found the lock at the main door broken. We entered the flat and found it was ransacked and the clothes scattered. But the criminals had not stolen any valuables,” he said.

Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said the police have registered a case of theft against unknown suspects under Section 380 of IPC. “We have launched an investigation into the matter. We are also scanning footage of the CCTV cameras,” he said.

In August this year, nine cases of burglary were reported in Arun Vihar locality in Sector 29. Thieves broke the locks of nine flats and decamped with cash and valuables, when the owners of all these houses were away.

Col (retd) Shashi Vaid, chairman, Arun Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, said that most of these cases remain unsolved. “The police had not investigated the previous cases properly. There is also a disconnect between the residents and police officials. Lack of patrolling has led to increase in theft cases,” he said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:27 IST

top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
Oct 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Oct 10, 2019 22:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities