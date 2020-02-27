Third arrest in Kamothe murder: 25-year-old stabbed lover’s stepmother four times

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:20 IST

A day after the Uran police arrested a 42-year-old woman and her daughter, 21, for allegedly stabbing a Kamothe resident to death, the police made another arrest in the case from Belapur on Thursday. The recently arrested accused is the 21-year-old’s boyfriend, said the police. Officers said they suspect that the three accused had pre-planned the crime but have refused to reveal their names.The victim was the second wife of the 42-year-old’s husband according to the police.

“The victim was associated with an organisation working for children in Dongri. She and the accused had frequent arguments, as the first wife felt that her husband was spending a lot of money on his second wife,” said Jagdish Kulkarni, senior inspector, Uran police station.

On February 23, late in the evening, the accused and her daughter reached the victim’s house and entered into an argument over their husband, who is a tempo driver by profession. The 42-year-old threatened to take the victim to the police, and the latter agreed to approach the police to resolve their dispute. The victim and the two accused boarded inside an autorickshaw driven by the 25-year-old accused, arrested on Thursday.

The man drove the auto to a secluded spot near Taki village in Chirner forest area. On reaching the spot, the 42-year-old held the victim, while her daughter’s boyfriend stabbed her once in the stomach and thrice in the back, said officers. After stabbing her, he handed over the knife to the accused’s daughter, who stabbed the victim at least 22 times, said the police, based on their interrogation.

Based on sources and technical evidence, the police arrested the woman and her daughter late on Tuesday, following which a local court remanded them in police custody till March 2. After interrogating them, the police traced the boyfriend to his house in Belapur.