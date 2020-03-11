e-paper
Those involved in fake degree scam will not be spared: CM

On March 6, the administrative block of Manav Bharti University was raided and computers, hard disks, laptops, pen drives and documents were seized

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the government will take stern action against those involved the fake degree scam.

The CM said, “Documents recovered during a search operation, prove that Manav Bharti University was jeopardising the future of students by awarding them fake degrees.”

At least three cases have been registered in Solan district and one in Una under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 471 (using a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On March 6, the administrative block of Manav Bharti University was raided and computers, hard disks, laptops, pen drives and documents were seized. Police found as many as 305 fake detailed marks certificates (DMCs) and fifteen degrees from the E Block of the Manav Bharti University from the year 2009 to 2015. Manav Bharti University assistant registrar Manish Goyal has been arrested.

The Himachal Pradesh Police also searched Madhav University, Mount Abu, Rajasthan, which is owned by Rajkumar Rana, who also owns Manav Bharati University. They seized 1,376 fake degrees, 14 empty pieces, four dispatch registers, 50 migration certificates, 319 blank detail marks sheet, two computers, six printed degrees and other documents.

“A case has also been registered against Indus University. The university allegedly provided degrees to three of its employees. Their attendance was marked as regular students and they were given degrees. Jobs and experience certificates were also provided to them on the basis of fake degrees” the CM said.

“A special investigation team (SIT) is holding a probe against APG University, Shimla,” Thakur added.

