Though asked to stop, Muslim organisation ready to perform final rites in Pune

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 21:17 IST

PUNE: Popular Front of India (PFI) Pune unit claimed that it carried out burial of Covid-19 bodies on humanitarian basis and though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed them to stop it, the organisation is ready to volunteer if the civic body permits.

Popular Front of India and Muslim Mulnivasi Manch had taken up the task of burying Covid-19 victims as their relatives were not coming forward because of the virus fears.

However, PMC decided to discontinue Popular Front of India’s service over an alleged controversy regarding the latter’s affiliation with a discredited organisation, as alleged by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis on Tuesday twitted saying “Shocked to know @mybmc [BMC] giving legitimacy to organisation like Popular Front of India, allegedly known for anti-national & anti-social activities. CM @OfficeofUT ji [Uddhav] do you agree to this? If not, will you take strong action?” His tweet was in reference to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowing PFI to facilitate burial of Muslim victims of Covid-19.

Razi Ahmed Khan, Popular Front of India’s Pune district head, said, “As relatives were not coming forward for the burial of their dear ones, we requested PMC to allow us to do the last rites. We performed the final rites of 107 people, including Muslims, Christians and Hindus. The civic body has sent a letter instructing us to stop this social work, but we are requesting them to allow us to do it on humanitarian grounds as our members are trained to carry out last rites.”

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) assistant medical officer, who oversees and ensures the burial and cremation of those dead from Covid-19, said, “The organisation came forward to help PMC voluntarily. However after controversy, the civic body has asked PFI to stop work. We will continue to take help from another Muslim organisation Muslim Mulnivasi Manch.”

One of the PMC official on condition of anonymity said that it was really a tough task when the first cases of virus deaths were reported as even municipal employees were not ready to carry out the last rites. Hence, the two organisations had come forward to assist PMC.