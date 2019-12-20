Thousands gather at Jama Masjid, Bhim Army chief leads protesters

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:22 IST

New Delhi

Defying heavy security and prohibitory orders, several thousand people, cutting across religious lines, gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in the Walled City to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the possibility of a National Registration of Citizens (NRC) exercise across India on Friday.

The call for Friday’s protest march from the Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in central Delhi was given by Chandrashekhar Azad’s Bhim Army.

Delhi Police had denied permission for the march and stopped a section of the crowd at Delhi Gate.

Heavy security was deployed in areas around the Jama Masjid in view of the protest call. Police had barricaded all the exit and entry lanes. Police personnel were seen checking identity cards of people who were coming to the area after the Friday prayers had begun, in order to avoid a huge gathering. Delhi police also used drone cameras to monitor the situation.

However, immediately after the Friday prayers around 1pm, a large group of protesters gathered on the stairs of the Jama Masjid’s gate number 1 and started sloganeering. Holding up tricolors, placards with anti-CAA and anti-NRC messages, and photographs of Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, the protesters were seen wearing black bands around their foreheads and arms. Locals of the area welcomed them by showering flowers from their windows and balconies. All this while, two Delhi police drones kept an eye on the protesters from above.

Seelampur resident, Saddam Ahmed, who is a first year graduation student, said, “We are wearing these black bands because our country is going through dark times. The government is trying to tear its secular spirit by bringing laws like CAA. We will not let that happen.”

“I am sitting on the stairs of the Jama Masjid to tell the Modi government that we will not let you kill the constitution. This country is ours and we will fight till the end to save it,” Bhim Army chief Azad tweeted, before appearing at the protest site.

Later, amid heavy police security, Chandrashekhar Azad appeared in the middle of the crowd with a copy of the Indian Constitution around 2pm. The crowd immediately bust into “Jai Bheem” slogans to welcome Azad. Though he was detained by the police, he managed to slip away, only to reappear among the crowd later.

Azad, 31, later re-appeared at Jama Masjid at around 4:30 pm and read out the preamble of the Indian Constitution to the protesters.

Chandni Chowk MLA and Congress leader Alka Lamba also joined the protest at Jama Masjid. She requested the protesters to maintain peace and calm.

Many among the protesters were demanding justice for the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who were injured during a police crackdown last week. Mohammad Babar, a resident of Bihar’s Seemanchal district, said, “I was so angry when I got to know that police had lathicharged students while they were protesting against the CAA. I then decided to come to the national capital and join these protests.” Babar was carrying a poster that read, ‘Thank you Jamia students for waking up the people.”

Jitendra Singh, who works in a bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, had come with a group of people to participate in the protest. “If the government thinks that only Muslims are protesting against this law, they are wrong. People of all faith are against this religion based division of the county,” he said.

Groups of women protesters were also seen sitting on the staircases of the Jama Masjid. “Women are leading these anti-CAA protests all across the county. We, the women of Old Delhi, also decided to come out on the streets and fight for our constitutional rights,” said Shama Khan, a resident of Chandni Chowk.

While all the shops in the locality remained closed throughout the day, some restaurant owners were seen opening their outlets after 2pm. Shakeel Khan, owner of a kebab shop, said, “There should be someone to feed people who are taking to the streets.” Meanwhile, locals were seen distributing tea and bananas among protesters throughout the day.

Meanwhile, protesters tried to carry out their march to Jantar Mantar multiple times in different groups but were stopped by the police at the Delhi Gate near Daryaganj. The crowd swelled at Delhi Gate by 6pm and turned violent.

Azad, who stayed inside the mosque till late in the night, said his organisation was not involved in violence. “Those spreading violence are not from among us. Our peaceful Protest continues at the historic Jama Masjid. Ambedkarites do not indulge in violence. I am only at Jama Masjid and will stay here. Those indulging in the violence are trying to weaken our movement,” he tweeted.

Delhi Police had thrown a heavy security ring around Jama Masjid as Azad camped inside till late at night. Jama Masjid Shahi Imam also requested the protesters to disperse and assured them that they will keep Azad safely inside the mosque.

A police officer said Azad could be arrested once he steps out.

ENDS