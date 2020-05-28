e-paper
Three arrested after ceiling collapses in Greater Noida West high-rise

cities Updated: May 28, 2020 23:55 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
A day after a portion of the ceiling in a high-rise flat in Greater Noida West collapsed, injuring a minor, the district police apprehended three persons for negligence.

The incident had been reported from the Ajnara Homes society on Wednesday. Around 8.15am, a portion of the ceiling in the master bedroom of the house of a Sidharth Jaiswal had collapsed, injuring a seven-year-old boy on the head.

Following the incident, the family had filed a complaint with the Bisrakh police and a case had been registered against four persons from the maintenance, the management and the developer under sections 288, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

“After the mishap, a team had rushed to the spot to take cognizance of the situation and the child had been taken for treatment. A case was registered and three people were arrested today. Residents were clearly upset about the quality of construction there,” Harish Chandra, the deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, said.

The suspects were identified as Madhusudhan Kumar (the project manager), Aditya Agarwal (general manager, construction) and Harivansh Rai (the estate manager of the society). A fourth person (from the developer’s company) was also booked but has not been arrested yet. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

The police suspected that the incident might lead to opposition from the residents, and as a precaution booked the suspects under Section 151 of the CrPC to prevent public disorder.

While the family did not want to comment on the situation, residents claimed that the response from the builder has been very lax.

“No official visited the spot yesterday. A few people came over today and claimed to cover the cost of everything. But the problem is that there are several more at-risk spots in the society. Such incidents have taken place in other projects of the developer as well. We want them to take some responsibility before anything more serious happens,” a resident of the society said, requesting anonymity.

While the builder, had on Wednesday, said that they sent a show-cause notice to the contractor for the repairs, they refused to comment following the arrests.

