Three arrested for assaulting woman constable

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:30 IST

Noida: Three people, including two women and a wanted man, were arrested by the Sector 49 police on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman constable in Barola village.

The prime accused was identified as Sachin Kashyap, who was wanted in another case. The female constable was part of a police team that had gone to Kashyap’s house on Monday night to arrest him.

“On the night of October 17, a police response vehicle (PRV) had responded to a call made by a resident from Barola regarding the accident of a cattle. The accused Kashyap and his accomplice Pappu had misbehaved with the cops after which Pappu was arrested,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

The SHO said that on Monday night, a police team from the area had gone to Kashyap’s house to look for him. “When he was taken into custody, his family members resisted and attacked the police team. His mother and sister assaulted the female constable and even tore her uniform, after which both of them were also arrested,” Sharma said.

A case was registered on Monday night at Sector 49 police station against the three accused under relevant sections for assault and interfering with police work. They were produced before a magistrate on Tuesday and later sent to jail, the police said.

