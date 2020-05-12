e-paper
Three arrested for forging travel passes

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Three men were arrested on Monday night for forging travel passes to go to Beed and Jalna.

The accused had procured fake passes from a mediator, who printed their names on an approved pass. They were caught when the police scanned the QR code.

Maruti Rathod, 21, and Javed Shaikh, 28, were going from Karanjade in Panvel to their hometown. Rathod, a cab driver is from Jalna. Shaikh, who owns a chicken shop in Karanjade, is from Beed.

The duo had approached a Kharghar resident Salim Shaikh, 42, who promised passes for a price. The police refused to divulge how much the two paid Shaikh.

“During our checking at the border in Panvel, we found discrepancies with the pass after scanning the QR code and questioned them,” said an officer from the Panvel city police.

While Rathod and Shaikh were detained at the checkpost, Salim was arrested from his Kharghar house. The trio has been remanded in police custody till May 15.

“No private persons are given the task of issuing e-passes and passes are issued at the state provided link of covid19.mhpolice.in,” said Ajaykumar Landge, senior inspector at Panvel city police station.

