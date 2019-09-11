Three assault cop in outer Delhi, try to snatch his pistol; nabbed

delhi

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:38 IST

Three members of a family, purportedly involved in sale of illicit liquor and narcotics, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a police constable on duty.

The police constable’s uniform was torn and his mobile phone snatched during the incident that took place in outer Delhi’s Hind Vihar near Prem Nagar on Tuesday. The three suspects also apparently tried to snatch the constable’s service pistol, the police said.

The assault on the constable, which took place in the middle of a busy lane, was filmed by some locals on their mobile phones. One such mobile video was later circulated on social media. In the video, two women are seen holding the constable by his uniform and arguing with him. Later in the video, the constable is seen holding a man’s hand, while one of the women threatens to attack him with a stone-like object. Several people are seen witnessing the scuffle, but nobody intervenes.

The arrested man was identified by the police as Sumit alias Summy, 28, who is a repeat offender and was involved in more than half a dozen cases of bootlegging. The woman who threatened the constable with the stone-like object was identified as Sumit’s wife Pinky (single name), 27. The third woman was identified as Sumit’s mother, Shanti Devi, 50, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Misra said that the three were booked for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, assaulting a public servant during duty, robbery and attempted robbery. A case regarding was registered at the Prem Nagar police station.

Police said the incident took place when constable Amit Kumar was on patrolling duty in Hind Vihar. Another constable, Dharamveer, was patrolling the streets on another bike. Around 1pm, constable Amit spotted Sumit playing cards with some men and allegedly gambling.

“The constable nabbed Sumit and was taking him to the police station. Suddenly, Sumit’s wife and mother blocked constable Amit’s way and entered into an altercation with him. The altercation soon turned into a scuffle, during which the constable was assaulted, his uniform torn and his mobile phone snatched. They later also tried to snatch his service pistol,” said a police officer.

According to the officer, constable Dharamveer later rushed to the incident spot and rescued his colleague. More police personnel soon arrived at the spot and took the three attackers into custody, the officer said.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 21:12 IST