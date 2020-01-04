e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / Three booked for duping NDA aspirant of Rs 1.3 lakh

Three booked for duping NDA aspirant of Rs 1.3 lakh

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Three unidentified people were booked by the Pune police on Thursday for forging documents and duping an aspirant of the National Defence Academy (NDA) of Rs 1.32 lakh.

The police are on the lookout for the three men while a statement is awaited from the defence spokesperson of NDA.

The victim has been identified as Navin Tripathi (22), a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The aspirant realised that he had been given fake documents when he reached the NDA institute on January 1, 2020.

The fraudsters first contacted Navin via email in 2016 when he was 18-year-old and had appeared for the NDA entrance exam.

“We have the name of the mastermind and his contact details. We have written to the cybercrime police station and the zone office for help,” said senior inspector Sunil Pandharkar of Uttamnagar police station.

Most of the communication was done over email and letters, according to the complainant. In 2016, he had first received an email to attend an interview in Gujarat. In 2017, after several meetings and correspondence, the complainant was told that the training he was supposed to undergo has been cancelled. After two years, he got another email asking him to come to Pune.

“He met the man and his friends in Garden Court Hotel in Chandani chowk where he had handed over a demand draft required for the admission to the course,” said Pandharkar.

The complainant has claimed that there were other students present at the hotel in 2019. However, the police have only received only Navin’s complaint. The police are also investigating the source of information about NDA entrance applicants for the fraudsters.

A case was registered at Uttamnagar police station under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating), 419 (personation), 464 (making false documents), 465 (punishment for forgery), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of Indian Penal Code against the accused.

top news
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
‘Govt should press for arrest’: Sonia Gandhi on Pak gurdwara attack case
Air India would continue to fly, rumours of shutdown baseless, says chief
Air India would continue to fly, rumours of shutdown baseless, says chief
Thousands swarm Hyderabad roads to participate in ‘Million March’ against CAA
Thousands swarm Hyderabad roads to participate in ‘Million March’ against CAA
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Will make Delhi roads like that of London, Tokyo if re-elected: Arvind Kejriwal
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
“Have never been afraid of getting trolled’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan
“Have never been afraid of getting trolled’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
Proof of minorities’ state: Hardeep Puri justifies CAA through Nankana incident
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities