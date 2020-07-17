Three booked for kidnapping woman over custody dispute in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:26 IST

Police on Friday booked a resident of Jagraon for kidnapping his son-in-law’s sister, following a domestic dispute in Qadian village.

The accused has been identified as Makhan of Bilaspur village in Jagraon. Makhan’s daughter Sakoora is married to Mohammad Mashoor for the past 10 years. Their relationship turned sour and Sakoora started living with her father. They have three children from their marriage, of which one is staying with Sakoora and two with Mashoor.

However, on Friday, Makhan, his son Shareef and Dulla kidnapped Mashoor’s sister Kia, and demanded custody of Sakoora’s two children.

A complaint was given to the police by Mashoor’s brother, Mohammad Sipahia of Kutbewal village. In his complaint, he said that he was taking Kia to a hospital on a motorcycle when a Bolero car intercepted them near Qadian village. The accused alighted from the car and started thrashing Sipahia and took Kia with them.

He immediately sounded the police.

Inspector Gopal Krishan, SHO at Salem Tabri police station said that the complainant alleged that the accused called him and demanded the custody of his two grandchildren in order to free Kia.

A case under sections of 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.