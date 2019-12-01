e-paper
Three booked for killing pregnant female dog in Agra

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:35 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA The police registered an FIR against three persons and their associates who allegedly killed a female pregnant dog in Agra on November 27. The case was registered against them at Jagdishpura police station here under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, said police.

The accused tied the pet, put it into a sack and took it to a forest area. They then gouged its eyes out, killing it brutally, alleged Kartar Singh, pet owner and animal lover, who lodged the complaint.

“These people committed the crime on the suspicion that their pups were killed by my pet ‘Twinkle’,” he said.

The case was registered after the intervention of the office of parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi, he said.

The FIR was lodged against Tiger, Umesh Singh and Seetu besides eight to 10 unidentified people who allegedly committed the crime, said police.

“The case has been registered and action will follow after investigation. There was no delay in registration of case,” stated Rajesh Kumar Sharma, in-charge of Jagdishpura police station.

“I buried ‘Twinkle’ near the Mental Hospital of Agra and urged cops at the police outpost to register my case. They delayed the matter initially on the pretext of President’s visit on Thursday. After that the police asked me to provide documents like Aadhar card/ration card to prove ownership of female dog,” alleged Singh.

“I called up the office of parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi because she had been fighting for the cause of innocent animals. Only after their intervention the police registered FIR on Friday against the main accused Tiger, Umesh Singh and Seetu besides others,” stated Kartar Singh who also runs a social organisation ‘Garib Seva Sansthan’.

Section 429 of the IPC states “Whoever commits mis¬chief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless, any elephant, camel, horse, mule, buffalo, bull, cow or ox, whatever may be the value thereof, or any other animal of the value of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both.”

