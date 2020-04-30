Three children among 23 new Covid cases in Thane

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:00 IST

Twenty-three people in Thane tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the second-highest spike after 29 tested positive on April 13. The total number of cases in Thane is 279.

Two girls, aged six and 10, and a 15-year-old boy are among the eight cases reported from Wagale Estate. They are the extended family members of a social worker who tested positive last week, leading to quarantining of 50 people. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “Eight cases, including the three children, are from the slum areas of CP Talao.”

Three new cases are found in Mumbra, taking the total number of cases in Mumbra to 50, the highest among all wards.

On Wednesday, Thane Municipal Corporation sealed an IT park at Vartak Nagar, after three of its employees tested positive.