Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Three children missing from Jhajjar rescued

Family members of the children had staged a protest outside the SP office blaming the police for not taking any action even after a complaint was lodged

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Three students, who had gone missing in Jhajjar town in the last two days, were rescued on Friday, police said.

Police said the two minor girls and a boy had gone missing on December 25 and 26, respectively.

On Thursday, the family members of the children had staged a protest outside the SP office blaming the police for not taking any action even after a complaint was lodged.

While addressing mediapersons here, deputy superintendent of police (DSP headquarters) Ranbir Singh and DSP Shamsher Singh said, “According to the complaint filed on December 25, the two girls aged 12 and 16 had gone to a coaching centre in Silani Gate area but did not return home. Similarly, a 12-year-old boy studying in Class 8 went out for a morning walk on December 26 and did not return.

“After getting information, police swung into action and launched a special search operation to trace the missing children,” the DSP said.

“Three teams checked the CCTV footage to confirm if the children have been kidnapped. We collected more details and raids were conducted at certain areas. Later, we came to know that the 12-year-old boy had reached his maternal uncle’s house at Nangloi in Delhi because of his studies. The girls were traced from Jhajjar city. They had left their homes on their own due to domestic reasons. The statements of the children have been recorded,” the DSP said.

