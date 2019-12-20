e-paper
Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Cities / Three civic employees held for graft in Thane

Three civic employees held for graft in Thane

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Thane Three Thane Municipal Corporation employees have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹3,000, an official said on Thursday.

The Thane unit of the ACB on Wednesday nabbed three TMC supervisors for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a bakery owner in exchange for not registering a case against him for using banned plastic materials, he said.

Sanjay Magar, 43, Bharat Soanwane, 42, and Shahir Khengale, 46, worked in the conservancy department of the civic body, he said.

Magar allegedly demanded ₹5,000 from the complainant and later settled for ₹3,000, he said, adding that the ACB laid a trap and nabbed the trio while accepting the bribe amount.

The accused have been charged under section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, the official added.

