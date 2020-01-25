Three dead in road mishaps in Thane

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:03 IST

A 23-year-old biker and a 22-year-old pillion rider died after a truck hit their motorcycle from behind on Teen Hath Naka flyover in Thane(West) on Thursday night.

While the biker, Pratik Avinash Ganatra, was killed on the spot, pillion rider Prashant Ghatge died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, a police officer said.

According to police officers, the truck’s registration number was GJ 08 Y 3951.

Naupada police have registered a case against the truck driver, Mukesh Patel,30, under IPC section 304A and arrested him.

The victim, who was heading home to Mulund, was on an Activa scooter with his friend.

Naupada police, traffic police and regional disaster management personnel were on site with an ambulance and a towing van after the accident, which caused a traffic jam for around 30 minutes on the Eastern Express Highway, near Teen Hath Naka.

In another accident, a pedestrian crossing the road was hit by a two-wheeler in Bhiwandi. Ranjana Bhoir, 38, was run over on Thursday when she had gone for a walk.

She died during treatment on Thursday night.

According to Bhiwandi police, the 29-year-old accused, Mukesh Patil, was driving drunk because of which he lost control of the vehicle.