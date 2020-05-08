e-paper
Three doctors test positive at Hindu Rao Hospital

Three doctors test positive at Hindu Rao Hospital

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:32 IST
Baishali Adak
Baishali Adak
New Delhi

Three more doctors tested positive for Covid-19 at North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj on Friday, taking the total number of health care workers who have been infected with the virus here to 10 from seven on May 3.

The seven doctors were said to be from the opthalmology, medicine, radiology, anaesthesia and gynaecology wards.

The other health care workers, among the total 10, include two nurses and one lab technician. The technician is believed to have contracted the disease from his wife, who is a nurse at a private hospital.

Besides, five gynaecologists at another major north corporation hospital, Kasturba in Daryaganj, are also Covid positive, and a ward helper at the Rajan Babu TB Hospital, which is again under north Corporation, is also suffering from Covid.

