Three firms shortlisted for e-buses, charging depots on track

Aug 14, 2019

The Delhi government on Wednesday said its first two tenders to procure electric buses have been a success with at least three companies being shortlisted for the first batch of buses.

The transport department has also completed civil work in Delhi’s first two electric bus depots at Rohini Sector 37 and Mundela Kalan, it said.

Tenders to procure the first 385 of a total 1,000 e-buses were floated in March this year. These 385 buses have been divided into two clusters. The first cluster of 275 buses will be parked in Rohini and the second cluster of 110 buses will be accommodated at Mudela Kalan.

“Delhi government’s tenders for e-buses have been the biggest in India so far. Going by the history of bus procurement by the previous government in Delhi where at least three DTC tenders had failed, the response to e-buses has been overwhelming. For 275 e-buses, we have received two bidders and for the 110 buses, the government has got at least three bidders,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

The minister said the first batch of e-buses will arrive from February next year. The government expects to receive 262 buses by February 2020. The remaining buses will arrive every consequent month with the entire fleet of 1,000 to be ready in the city by December 2020.

According to officials, setting up electricity infrastructure in just the two depots will cost at least Rs 95 crore. Estimates given by BSES discoms and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited state that the government will pay Rs 80.02 crore to Tata Power for setting up a e-charging station at the Rohini depot, while BSES will be paid Rs 14.38 crore for the Mundela Kalan depot. The government has identified a total of 16 depots where the e-buses will be parked and charged.

“The Rohini depot is spread across 11 acres. The discoms will provide an electricity load of 12.62 MVA. For Mundela Kalan, the load requirement will be 4.97MVA as it is over five acres,” a government official said on condition of anonymity.

Government officials involved in the project said the concessionaires will be given the option to choose from two types of charging model. One, where the bus will be charged once a day, preferably overnight, and operate during the day. One such bus would cost Rs 1.75 crore approximately.

Second is where the buses would require charging even during its operational period. This type of bus would cost about Rs 1.5 crore each.

