Three flats burgled in Stellar MI Citihomes in a day, residents alarmed

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:23 IST

Greater Noida: Four suspects Tuesday allegedly burgled three flats in three towers of a high-rise society and fled with cash and valuables worth ₹10 lakh in Greater Noida. The burglaries took place during daylight in Stellar MI Citihomes in Sector Omicron 3, and residents en masse visited Surajpur police station Tuesday evening and staged a protest demanding arrest of suspects and recovery of valuables. The suspects’ faces have been captured in CCTV camera footage but they are yet to be identified and nabbed, residents said.

The first burglary took place at the 11th floor flat in Tower B between 10 am and noon Tuesday. The flat owner, Shilpi, said she and her husband had gone to the local temple to attend a prayer at 10am. “Two hours later, we returned and found the lock of the main door broken open. We entered the flat and found ₹35,000 cash and gold jewellery worth ₹7 lakh missing,” she said. The family members immediately informed the society’s facility department.

Stellar MI Citihomes facility manager DK Malik said he was not in office when the incident took place. “I soon reached the society and scanned the CCTV footage. We found that four suspects had initially reached gate number 1 in a Hyundai i10 car. They had identified themselves as visitors and mentioned someone else’s flat number to the security guard. The guards checked with that flat owner on phone and the owner told them he did not know the visitors,” Malik said.

The suspects were then turned away by the security guards. However, they went to the second gate of the housing society and managed to enter after telling the guards there that they owned a flat in Tower D. Around noon, when Shilpi and her husband returned home, they found their flat burgled and informed Malik.

Malik said the society’s facility department was scanning through the CCTV footage when Anil Kumar, a banker and owner of a flat on the 13th floor of Tower A, called around 5pm and informed that his flat was also burgled. “My wife and I had left for our respective offices at 10am. By 5pm, my wife returned home and found the flat burgled. The thieves had fled with ₹1.25 lakh cash and some valuables,” he said. He said his milkman is also on the run since the incident.

The third burglary took place on the 9th floor of Tower D. The flat owner, Vinayak Mathur, had gone to Jaipur a few days ago and the flat was locked. Malik said on getting to know that two flats were burgled, he immediately sent messages on the society group asking all flat owners to check if their flats were fine. A neighbour who checked on Mathur’s flat found the lock on the main door broken open and immediately reported the matter to Malik. The items stolen from this flat is yet to be ascertained as the owner is away.

Akhilesh Kumar Khan, a resident of Tower E, said the daylight burglaries took place due to a lapse on the part of the security guards. “They should have checked the entry of outsiders. Later, the residents informed the maintenance department but no police complaint was filed from their end till evening. At night, a group of residents protested outside the Surajpur police station and only then was an FIR registered,” he said.

Khan said a domestic help is also missing since the incidents. Malik said his department has provided all CCTV footage to the police and are cooperating with the investigation. The society has 688 flats in six towers and it has 80% occupancy.

Tanu Upadhyaya, circle officer, Greater Noida 1, said a case against unknown suspects have been registered under section 380 (burglary) and section 454 (house trespass) of the IPC. “Police teams are investigating the matter and the suspects will be arrested soon,” she said.