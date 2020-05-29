e-paper
Three flights cancelled at Chandigarh airport

Indigo Airlines cancelled its Mumbai flight, while Air India cancelled its Delhi and Dharamshala flights.

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 05:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Passengers coming out of the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali.(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

Three flights were cancelled at the Chandigarh International Airport on Thursday. Only five flights operated to and from Delhi and Bengaluru, resulting in low footfall of passengers. Indigo Airlines cancelled its Mumbai flight, while Air India cancelled its Delhi and Dharamshala flights.

As many as 477 passengers arrived and 293 departed from the airport. Indigo’s Delhi flight came in with 68 passengers and left with 97. Air India’s Delhi flight landed with 85 and departed with just nine. Another 125 passengers arrived on the Air Asia flight from Bengaluru that went back with 18 passengers.

The Indigo flight from Bengaluru arrived with 124 passengers and had 40 people onboard on its return. Air Vistara’s flight from Delhi had 75 passengers, and left with 48.

