Three get bail in a Delhi riots case, court says police can’t tell how accused were identified

cities

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:11 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to three persons arrested in connection with the murder of a local resident during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, saying that in all the three cases, the investigating officer (IO) had failed to explain how the accused were identified in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted the relief to Israr Ahmad, Mohd Tayyab, Mohd Rizwan on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each with one surety of like amount. It also asked them to join the investigation and not tamper with the evidence.

“In the entire report, the Investigating Officer has nowhere mentioned as to how applicants (Ahmad, Tayyab and Rizwan) were identified in the matter. The report is completely devoid of material against the applicant(s),” the court said in three separate orders passed on June 24.

Appearing for the accused, advocate MM Hashmi, told the court that they have been falsely implicated in the case. He said that the investigation in the case was completed and they were no more required for custodial interrogation. He also submitted that all three have clean antecedents.

Opposing the bail, the additional public prosecutor Taufeeq Ahmed, told the court that the accused have been involved in a heinous case and the allegations against them were serious in nature.

Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the Delhi Police will file an appeal in the higher court against the Delhi court’s orders. “There are evidence and the statements of at least seven witnesses in the case. We are examining the court’s orders and accordingly file an appeal in the higher court,” said Randhawa.

The trio was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a local resident during the riots that broke out during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on February 24 in Khajuri Khas area of the North East Delhi.

According to the FIR, the complainant’s brother was injured due to stone-pelting by the mob when he was returning his home. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, said the complaint.

Following this, the accused were arrested for rioting, unlawful assembly, murder, promoting enmity between groups based on religion, caste, language, etc and criminal conspiracy.