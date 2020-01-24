Three get life term for killing retired officer in Himachal

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:15 IST

Three persons accused of murdering a retired executive engineer and attempted murder of his wife were sentenced to life in prison by a court in Dharamshala.

Additional district and sessions judge II Krishan Kumar pronounced the sentence on Thursday.

The case dates back to January 29, 2015, when Dharamveer Dharmani, who retired as executive engineer from irrigation and public health department, was attacked by three youth who entered his house with intention of burglary at Jawalmukhi town in Kangra district.

The accused hit Dharmani, who was asleep with a hammer and spanner. They also hit his wife Santosh Dharmani. After the woman passed out, the accused stole cash and jewellery and fled in the victim’s car after setting their bedroom on fire.

Santosh regained consciousness and informed neighbours, who called the cops.

A special investigation team (SIT) later arrested Rohit Kumar, Rajat Kumar, and Ishwar Kumar, all residents of Jwalamukhi, in connection with the murder.

The cops recovered the stolen jewellery and found the murder weapon at Dehra Bridge. Car was found abandoned in a jungle near Dhaliara.

Deputy district attorney Sandeep Agnihotri told that the as many as 41 witnesses were produced before the court. “After examining all the evidences, the court found the accused guilty of murder and they were sentenced to life in prison,” he told.