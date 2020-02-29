e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Three killed in motorcycle accident in Pathankot

Three killed in motorcycle accident in Pathankot

One of them was on leave to attend sister’s wedding

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

PATHANKOT: Three men were killed when their motorcycle and another vehicle collided at Malikpur Chowk on the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway on Friday night.

Police said on Saturday that the three were heading to Sarna village in Pathankot district from Sujanpur when the accident occurred. Bhupinder Singh, 35, Rakesh Kumar, 36, and Deepak Kumar, 25, were all residents of Guru Nabha Dass Colony at Sarna.

Deepak worked in a private company in Gujarat and had come home to attend his sister’s wedding.

A case was registered.

top news
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
‘Historic opportunity for peace’: White House on US-Afghanistan deal
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
6 held for ‘Goli Maaro’ slogans in one of Delhi’s busiest metro stations
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
India backs US-Taliban peace deal aimed at ‘ending violence in Afghanistan’
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Don’t turn campus into shelter for victims of Delhi riots: JNU to students
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
Kerala man tests negative for coronavirus, dies of pneumonia the next day
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
PM Modi’s blueprint for Bundelkhand’s development has an expressway in it
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
‘Am I a thief? Why will I be ashamed?’: Mashrafe Mortaza fumes at reporter
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
Vaughan tears into Kohli & Co after meek show in Christchurch
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities