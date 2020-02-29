Three killed in motorcycle accident in Pathankot

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:33 IST

PATHANKOT: Three men were killed when their motorcycle and another vehicle collided at Malikpur Chowk on the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway on Friday night.

Police said on Saturday that the three were heading to Sarna village in Pathankot district from Sujanpur when the accident occurred. Bhupinder Singh, 35, Rakesh Kumar, 36, and Deepak Kumar, 25, were all residents of Guru Nabha Dass Colony at Sarna.

Deepak worked in a private company in Gujarat and had come home to attend his sister’s wedding.

A case was registered.