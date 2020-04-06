Three labourers die while cleaning tank at cattle feed factory in Moga

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:28 IST

Three labourers died while cleaning the septic tank at a cattle feed factory in Moga’s Kot Ise Khan town on Monday. Police have booked the owner of the factory for culpable homicide.

Deceased have been identified as Surjit Singh (35) of Nasirpur Jania village, and brothers Jaspreet Singh (25) and Satnam Singh (22), of Khosa Kotla village, in Moga.

Station house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh said that they have registered a case against the factory owner Sanjeev Kumar Garg after recording statements of the deceased’s kin. Police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

“The incident took place at Ekam Feed factory. Surjit was first to enter the tank. When he did not come out, Jaspreet went in looking for him. When neither returned, Satnam went in to pull them out, but he too slipped and fell into the tank. After some time, the security guard of the factory went to look for them and found them dead in the tank,” the SHO said.

“Police pulled out the bodies with the help of residents. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for autopsy. Investigations revealed that defying curfew orders, work was on at the factory,” he added.

The 10-feet deep tank contained a mix of different cattle feed that had turned into molasses and had started to emit some poisonous gas. And the labourers were allegedly asked to clean the tank without letting out the gas first.

The case has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kot Ise Khan police station.