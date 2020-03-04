Three masked men rob ₹3.50L from Mohali courier firm at gunpoint

cities

Three masked men allegedly robbed ₹3.5 lakh from a courier company office in Mohali’s Industrial Area- Phase 8 after holding an employee hostage at gunpoint. The men also took away the employee’s cellphone and dumped it in Sector 91, Mohali.

Complainant Danish Khan, 27, a resident of Dasmesh Nagar in Dhakoli, who is the team leader at Delivery Private Limited, said the incident took place when he was waiting for delivery boys to return. “Three men, whose faces were covered with mufflers approached me at 8.30 pm saying they wanted to track a shipment,” he said

In just three minutes, the three men, at gunpoint, made away with ₹3.50 lakh, which included the cash collection of the day, from the courier company office on Monday night. Apart from the cash, they also took Danish’s cellphone that they dumped in Sector 91, Mohali. The police, later, recovered the cellphone.

“We are scanning CCTV footage of the area to trace the robbers. The cellphone has been recovered and we are trying to trace the vehicle in which the accused had come,” said Baljinder Singh Mand, in-charge police post in Industrial area - Phase 8, Mohali.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 379 B and 458 of the IPC and Arms Act at the police station in Phase 1, Mohali.

Danish told the police he had joined the job about 10 days ago. He said the company office usually closes at about 8 pm depending upon the return of the staff who are out for delivery. On Monday night, he was waiting for them to return when at 8.30 pm three men approached him saying they needed to track a shipment.

“One of them said his courier package was still undelivered so I went into my cabin to check it through the shipment tracker. As I was checking on the computer, one of them pulled out a gun while another took out the money kept in the drawer and stuffed it in a bag,” Danish said.

Before leaving, the accused searched the office almirah and even threatened to kill Danish before they left, taking away his cellphone. After the accused left the office, two delivery boys Narinder Yadav and Manoj Kumar arrived at the office and called the police.

Police said the accused had come in a Piaggio vehicle which the police traced in the footage of a CCTV. However, when the police checked the registration number of the vehicle, it was found to be fake.