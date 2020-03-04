e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Three masked men rob ₹3.50L from Mohali courier firm at gunpoint

Three masked men rob ₹3.50L from Mohali courier firm at gunpoint

In just 3 minutes, they scooted with all the cash at the company office; registration number of the vehicle was found to be fake

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three masked men allegedly robbed ₹3.5 lakh from a courier company office in Mohali’s Industrial Area- Phase 8 after holding an employee hostage at gunpoint. The men also took away the employee’s cellphone and dumped it in Sector 91, Mohali.

Complainant Danish Khan, 27, a resident of Dasmesh Nagar in Dhakoli, who is the team leader at Delivery Private Limited, said the incident took place when he was waiting for delivery boys to return. “Three men, whose faces were covered with mufflers approached me at 8.30 pm saying they wanted to track a shipment,” he said

In just three minutes, the three men, at gunpoint, made away with ₹3.50 lakh, which included the cash collection of the day, from the courier company office on Monday night. Apart from the cash, they also took Danish’s cellphone that they dumped in Sector 91, Mohali. The police, later, recovered the cellphone.

“We are scanning CCTV footage of the area to trace the robbers. The cellphone has been recovered and we are trying to trace the vehicle in which the accused had come,” said Baljinder Singh Mand, in-charge police post in Industrial area - Phase 8, Mohali.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 379 B and 458 of the IPC and Arms Act at the police station in Phase 1, Mohali.

Danish told the police he had joined the job about 10 days ago. He said the company office usually closes at about 8 pm depending upon the return of the staff who are out for delivery. On Monday night, he was waiting for them to return when at 8.30 pm three men approached him saying they needed to track a shipment.

“One of them said his courier package was still undelivered so I went into my cabin to check it through the shipment tracker. As I was checking on the computer, one of them pulled out a gun while another took out the money kept in the drawer and stuffed it in a bag,” Danish said.

Before leaving, the accused searched the office almirah and even threatened to kill Danish before they left, taking away his cellphone. After the accused left the office, two delivery boys Narinder Yadav and Manoj Kumar arrived at the office and called the police.

Police said the accused had come in a Piaggio vehicle which the police traced in the footage of a CCTV. However, when the police checked the registration number of the vehicle, it was found to be fake.

top news
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities