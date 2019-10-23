e-paper
Three-member panel to probe into woman’s death at Lucknow hospital: CMO

  Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
An inquiry was set up on Tuesday in connection with a woman’s death at a hospital here on Monday night. The family members of the deceased have alleged that she died due to “worm-infested oxygen supply” at the Jhalkari Bai hospital.

“Primarily, it seems that the death took place due to some reaction in the blood. A three-member committee will probe into the cause in detail,” said the chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Narendra Agrawal.

On Monday, her family had protested outside the hospital, blocking traffic movement in Hazratganj. Police had to use mild force to disperse the protesters.

The woman had come for delivery and reportedly developed breathing problems after the baby’s birth. However, her family said that she was provided oxygen supply after much persuasion from them and that the transparent container (used to humidify oxygen) was infested with insects and worms. The hospital authorities denied the charge.

Dr Agrawal visited the hospital on Tuesday morning and inspected the ward where she was admitted. He also spoke to the medical staff.

“It appeared to be some dirt or algae in the water container used to humidify dry oxygen. But this was not used on the woman,” he said.

He added, “In any case, such containers should not be dirty and hence accountability will be affixed within three days. Her family members will also be called to give statements.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:00 IST

