Three months after fall, man with near total body paralysis walks

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:40 IST

Paralysed for over three months after he fell from the third floor of an under-construction building in April, 18-year-old Kashid has now begun regaining the use of his limbs -- thanks to doctors of Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow.

“He suffered severe injuries in the neck (cervical) region after the fall,” said Dr Rishi Saxena, chief medical superintendent and orthopaedic surgeon, Balrampur hospital.

After being turned away by a few medical centres, Kashid was finally admitted to Balrampur hospital for treatment of his condition -- traumatic cervical quadriplegia (paralysis of the whole body below the neck).

“We found he had fracture of the C5 and C6 neck bones,” said Dr Saxena.

After undergoing what the doctors described as a “very complicated surgery”, Kashid had to go through months of post-operative care.

The doctors first applied Crutchfield tongs (a traction device for stabilising fractures of the cervical spine). In the second procedure, cervical corpectomy was performed (to remove damaged vertebrae) with titanium cage and bone graft fixation for releasing unwarranted compression upon nerves, said doctors.

Giving an example of the treatment methods adopted during the post-operative care period, Dr Saxena said, “We started by asking him to tear paper in order to bring back the grip of his hands.”

He said that Kashid was being treated with physiotherapy twice a day. “Recovery has started and now he is able to use the keys of his mobile phone, eat his meals and move his limbs. We will be discharging him but exercises will continue at home,” said Dr Saxena on Wednesday.

A surgical team comprising Dr Saxena and Dr Sunil Yadav, and anaesthetists Dr MP Singh, Dr NH Siddiqui and Dr SA Mirza was behind this success.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 21:40 IST