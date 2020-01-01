Ghaziabad: Three nabbed for cheating 250 people in the name of foreign jobs

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 21:19 IST

Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested three people for running a racket which duped aspirants by promising them jobs in foreign countries.

The police said that the suspects so far had allegedly duped at least 250 people by promising them overseas jobs. The gang was operating for the past 2-3 years.

The suspects were identified as Mehtab Alam, Safatullah Khan, and Vikas Rai, who police said were all natives of Azamgarh but were staying in two flats at a high-rise at Greater Noida (West). The police said that the suspects were arrested from outside a mall in Raj Nagar District Centre. The three suspects were nabbed by a team from Kavi Nagar police station area. An FIR against them was already registered based on which the arrests were made.

“The three men have so far duped about 200-250 people. Many people had also come to my office with complaints. The suspects would lure job seekers with lucrative offers and would make money from them. Later, they stopped taking their calls, changed office locations and shifted their business elsewhere. They initially set up an office in Sahibabad and later shifted to Noida. The last office location was found to be in Indirapuram,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The police said that they have recovered several fake job offer letters and visa documents that the suspects printed themselves with fake stickers of embassies.

“We have come to know that they had some source in foreign countries from where their contacts sent them fake offer letters. We have recovered 90 passports of different persons which they had deposited with the suspects. We will also be expanding our probe ad talk to these 90 people to know more about the suspects,” SSP added.