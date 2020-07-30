e-paper
Home / Cities / Three nabbed for robbing DU employee’s house of ₹14 lakh cash, gold

Three nabbed for robbing DU employee’s house of ₹14 lakh cash, gold

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:49 IST
New Delhi: Three men were arrested on Thursday for robbing over ₹14 lakh cash and jewellery after barging into a Delhi University employee’s house and assaulting him and his mother on Monday afternoon, the police said.

According to Rakesh Paweriya, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), it was a relative of the victims who “unintentionally and accidentally” told one of the suspects about the presence of cash and jewellery in the house.

The DU employee, however, said he suspected someone else of being the informer, but refused to share more details with HT.

The 39-year-old victim works in the varsity’s administrative department and lives in a two-storeyed house in Dayalpur with his mother, wife and three children. His wife and children had been away when the incident took place — around 3.30pm on Monday.

“Five men carrying pistols barged into the house. They cleared the house of ₹14.25 lakh cash, a lot of gold jewellery, some documents, and gadgets,” Paweriya said.

The suspects had turned up the TV’s volume and went on to thrash the man and his mother.

They then allegedly tied up both of them with bedsheets, stuffed cloth in their mouths and threatened that they would kill the man’s children, if he reported the matter to the police.

The DU employee in his police statement said he was afraid of the robbers and decided to approach the police only after his neighbours and relatives convinced him.

The police registered a case at Dayalpur police station and began probing the case, but it was the crime branch which got the breakthrough.

“On Thursday, we received a tip-off that the suspects would visit Chand Bagh with the loot. We laid a trap and nabbed three men — Mohammad Chand, Javed and Salim. We recovered the robbed cash and jewellery from them,” Paweriya said.

The officer said six men were involved in the crime and the mastermind was 30-year-old Chand.

“He knew the victims’ family. Some days ago, a relative of the victims mentioned to him about the presence of cash and jewellery in the house. So, he roped in five people to arrange guns and loot the house,” Paweriya said.

A hunt is on for the remaining three suspects.

