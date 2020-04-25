e-paper
Three new containment zones in Delhi, total now 95

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondents
The Delhi government on Saturday announced three new containment zones in the city, taking total to 95. The newly-added containment zones are Gali number-3 and street number-9 in Shalimar Village in northwest district, and Gali number 1 to 3 in Brahmapuri area in northeast district.

Containment zones comprise apartment blocks, gated communities, slums and streets. They may even cover entire neighbourhoods. They are a completely quarantined zone and no one is allowed to step out even to buy essential goods such as milk, vegetables, fruits, etc.

All entry and exit points and even the internal lanes are barricaded in containment zones.

