Three new flyovers to decongest Old City areas

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 21:56 IST

LUCKNOW: Three under-construction flyovers aimed at decongesting the Old City are likely to be operational by the end of 2020.

These are coming up on three stretches – Hussainganj to Rajendra Nagar, Haiderganj to Meena Bakery exit (Rajajipuram) and Bazarkhala to Chowk Charak Pathology, said officials of the bridge corporation, the agency undertaking the construction work.

The 2.45-km flyover from Hussainganj to Rajendra Nagar would be the first to be completed – by April 30, at a cost of Rs 126.81 crore.

“Construction of this flyover is being undertaken on a war-footing. It is expected to be completed by April 30, a month before its deadline,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate who recently inspected the under-construction flyover.

This flyover would ease the commute of around five lakh people residing in Hussainganj, Lalkuan, Naka Hindola, Rajendra Nagar, Moti Nagar and Aishbagh, said district administration officials.

People said the bridge would not only ease traffic congestion, but also bring down the pollution levels.

“It’s a common knowledge that smoother the vehicular movement, lesser the pollution. I am sure the bridge would decongest the area and decrease pollution levels,” said Virendra Pratap, a retired government employee residing in Lalkuan.

The 1.1-km-long Haiderganj-Meena Bakery exit (Rajajipuram) flyover is expected to be completed by July this year.

“The bridge would ease traffic in Rajajipuram. Those heading from Rajajipuram to Charbagh or Chowk via Mill area Chowki would no longer have to face traffic jams at Bulaki Adda crossing. The bridge is expected to be completed by July this year,” said AK Srivastava, GM (projects), UP Bridge Corporation.

This bridge would benefit residents of Rajajipuram, Saadatganj, Buddheshwaran and Alamnagar.

The third flyover being constructed in Old City area would be 2.54 km long and connect Bazarkhala to Chowk Charak Pathology. Expected to be completed by October 20, it will ease traffic in the area that is known for weekly markets and encroachments.

“The bridge would end our perennial problem of traffic jams. Another major advantage of the bridge would be that traffic movement won’t be affected during Moharram processions,” said

Mohammed Shoeb, a trader who resides in Nakkhas area.

The bridge would benefit people, especially Nakkhas, Chowk, Napier Road, Billaujpura etc.

Srivastava said efforts are being made to make these bridges operational this year to bring relief to people.

