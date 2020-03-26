Three of a family booked for ousting woman, minor from house amid lockdown

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:22 IST

Three members of a family, living in a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida West, were booked under IPC Section 188 Wednesday evening for allegedly showing the door to a woman and her minor son after a scuffle. Both, the woman and her son were their family. The victim informed the police, a team reached the spot and asked the family to let the two back in the safety of their shared home during the time of a nationwide lockdown amid the spread of highly contagious Sars-Cov-2.

Deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central) Harish Chander said the incident took place Wednesday evening. “There is lockdown in the district and people are advised to stay indoors. The police had received information that four siblings, three sisters and a brother, who live in a high-rise society in Greater Noida West had had a fight that needed intervention. The elder sister was not happy with the younger sister for some reason. The two sisters had an argument over the issue and the other family members joined in. The family ousted the elder sister and her minor son from the house,” he said.

A team from Bisrakh police station reached the spot after getting the call. “The police intervened and asked the family to let the woman and her son back inside. We have registered a case against three persons under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Section (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),” Chander said.

Police have not arrested anyone in this regard.