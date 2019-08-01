Three of Billu Dujana gang arrested after encounter

cities

Aug 01, 2019

Noida: The men were arrested after an encounter with the police in Phase 2 area of Noida early Thursday. Police said the suspects are members of a gang headed by Billu Dujana , who is presently in judicial custody in Delhi. They were identified by their first names as Akash, a resident of Baghpat; Ravi, a resident of Karawal Nagar in New Delhi; and Sahil, a resident of Salarpur in Noida.

Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna, said Dujana had an enmity with a local businessman, Sumit Khari, a resident of Ilahbas village in Phase 2. “Khari deals in construction work and has a shop in the village. On July 24, two bike-borne men had reached his shop to attack Khari,” Krishna said.

However, Khari was not there at that time. “Instead, they opened fire on a 16-year-old employee, Raj Kumar, who was in the shop and injured him in the abdomen, before fleeing,” Krishna said. .

Khari said the incident was also captured by CCTV cameras installed on the premises. Police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects.

“We received information that the gang would again carry out an attack on Khari. A team was deployed in the village to nab suspicious looking men. The three men reached there on a motorcycle around 5am. The police signalled them to stop for checking but they tried to escape after opening fire at the police team,” Krishna said.

Police fired in self defence and injured Akash and Ravi were in their legs. All the three men were arrested from the spot. “We have seized a motorcycle, a countrymade gun and live cartridges from their possession. They were produced in court and sent to jail,” Krishna said.

Gangster Billu Dujana worked with gangster Anil Dujana who is currently lodged in Maharajganj district jail, but the two fell out and Billu made his own gang. Billu Dujana was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest in UP, but in August 2017, he surrendered in a Delhi court.

