Home / Cities / Three persons done to death in 24 hours in 3 Haryana districts

Three persons done to death in 24 hours in 3 Haryana districts

20-year-old youth’s body found near Narnaul; police arrest his father, uncle for murder

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Three murders were reported in Mahendergarh, Sirsa and Rohtak districts in the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

In the first case, a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unidentified accused in Mahendergarh. The victim is a resident of Sainipura village, who was enrolled in BSc second year programme.

Narnaul DSP Kushal Kumar said they have arrested his father, uncle and two others for his murder, reportedly a result of a family dispute.

“The victim’s father and his uncle had given ₹4 lakh to two men for killing him,” a cop, on the condition of anonymity said.

“His body was spotted by a passerby on Tuesday morning on the outskirts of the Narnaul,” the DSP added.

The victim’s family members had initially refused to let the doctors conduct an autopsy until the culprits were arrested.

In the second case, a 44-year-old man, Shrawan Kumar, was beaten to death by his younger brother in Sirsa’s Madho Singhana village.

A spokesperson of Sirsa police said that Mahipal thrashed his brother Shrawan to death over a domestic issue.

“We have booked Mahipal, who is at large, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he added.

In the third incident, a woman’s body was found on railway tracks in Rohtak city on Tuesday.

Police said the woman was hacked to death before her body was thrown on tracks.

The woman had reportedly left her house on Monday to visit the market, but did not return.

The government railway police have registered an FIR against unidentified person(s) and sent the victim’s body to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for postmortem examination.

