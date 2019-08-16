Three police officers from Navi Mumbai awarded President’s Medal

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 00:54 IST

Three police officers from Navi Mumbai police commissionerate have been awarded President’s Medal. Deputy commissioner of police Suresh Mengde, assistant commissioner of police Kiran Patil and senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad were felicitated during independence day function at the police commissionerate in Belapur.

Mengde had also initiated a drive to check the beggar menace in the city. He rounded up the beggars and sent them to beggar homes.

ACP Kiran Patil has been appreciated for investigative work. He has been guiding the police force in detecting crime.

Senior police inspector Satish Gaikwad has in 2012 received DG’s Insignia. As the senior police inspector of Kopar Khairane police station, he had kept in check history-sheeters. He also worked to improve the police’s image among residents.

Mengde said, “Such recognition boosts our morale as it comes from the highest authority.”

