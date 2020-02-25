e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Three routes on Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed, liquor shops shut down

Three routes on Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed, liquor shops shut down

cities Updated: Feb 25, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Ghaziabad:

The Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday kept a close watch on all borders with Delhi and completely sealed three routes at Lal Bagh, DLF Pushta and near Loni town, near Karawal Nagar. Liquor shops were also shut for a day.

The district officials said they had also issued an advisory to people not to follow the three routes to Delhi and use alternative roads.

The directions were given by district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, who along with Praveen Kumar, inspector general (Meerut range), and other officers, camped in the communally sensitive Loni town.

Loni shares a border with northeast Delhi where large-scale violence has erupted. The heightened security in Ghaziabad was put in place in wake of the violence in many parts of northeast Delhi.

“As a precautionary measure of sealing the three border routes with Delhi, we have ordered the closure of all liquor shops in the district from 4pm. The closure has been ordered only for Tuesday to prevent any hooliganism by anti-social elements,” Pandey, said.

“No schools have been directed to close as the situation in Ghaziabad is under control and no incidents have been reported from any sensitive areas. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code are already in place,” he added.

The cops said they have already put in place police personnel at sensitive areas in Muradnagar, Kaila Bhatta, Loni, Dasna and Masuri. Incidents of violence and stone pelting had erupted in Muradnagar, Kaila Bhatta and Sahibabad on December 20, 2019, during the initial stage of protests against CAA.

“We have activated the intelligence wing and 24x7 checking and barricading of border areas have been ordered. Our personnel are continuously monitoring social media and have asked people to stay away from rumours,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

top news
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence, says GTB hospital
13 dead in northeast Delhi violence, says GTB hospital
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
CBSE exams postponed, schools shut in violence-hit north-east Delhi
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Delhi violence: Action must be taken, Gambhir hits out at Kapil Mishra
Toll plaza employees thrashed by Rajasthan police officer over payment
Toll plaza employees thrashed by Rajasthan police officer over payment
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
Stuck in traffic? Spare a thought for Europe’s ‘Capital of Chaos’
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities