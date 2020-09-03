Three teens gangrape 16-yr-old girl in Ludhiana, record incident on phones

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:42 IST

In a shocking incident, three teenagers gangraped a 16-year-old girl and recorded a video of the incident.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening, however, the girl told her parents about it on Tuesday night following which a case was registered at the Division Number 3 police station.

In her complaint, the victim said that she works as a domestic help in the locality. The accused had been stalking for some time, but she had not told this to anyone, out of fear.

On Sunday evening, when she was returning home after finishing her work, the accused intercepted her on the way. Two of them forced her to go with them on a motorcycle. When she refused, the accused threatened to throw acid on her.

The accused then took her to a room where they gangraped her. She said that the accused also recorded the incident on their phones.

She said that she initially did not reveal the incident to anyone at home but finally confided in her mother on Tuesday night following which they decided to lodge a police complaint.

Division Number 3 station house officer inspector Satish Kumar said that immediately after receiving a complaint, police registered a case against the accused under Sections 376-D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code and Information and Technology Act. The accused are aged between 14 and 16.