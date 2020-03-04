Tibetan schools closed for students till Class 8 amid coronavirus scare

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:41 IST

DHARAMSHALA: The eight branches of Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) School being run by the Tibetan government-in-exile in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Karnataka have declared a holiday for students up to Class 8 amid the coronavirus scare.

TVC school president Thupten Dorjee said the schools were to reopen after a two-month winter break on Tuesday but the holiday has been extended for children up to Class 8. “This is strictly a precautionary measure and not intended to create panic,” Dorjee was quoted as saying by the Tibetan media.

TCV schools are residential schools with more than 8,000 students.

“At the moment, safety of the students is more important than resuming classes,” he said, adding that the decision on junior classes will be made later.

Tibetan government-in-exile education minister Pema Yangchen said that students of Classes 9 to 12 are attending school and taking the board exams as usual. “Older students are easier to handle and more responsible,” she said.

The first suspected case of coronavirus in the state was reported from Bilaspur district on Tuesday. The suspected patient had recently visited South Korea and has been quarantined at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.