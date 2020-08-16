e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ticket checking staff at Ludhiana railway station gets hand-held POS machines

Ticket checking staff at Ludhiana railway station gets hand-held POS machines

Technical experts gave a demonstration on how to use the point of sale (POS) machines

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

To minimise cash transactions amid the Covid-19 outbreak, hand-held point of sale (POS) machines were distributed among the ticket checking staff at Ludhiana Railway Station on Independence Day.

As many as 10 machines were given to the staff in the first phase, the rest of the machines will be distributed among them in the second phase.

Technical experts gave a demonstration on how to use the POS machines for the staff.

According to the ticket checking staff, earlier when they caught ticketless passengers, the passengers would make the excuse of not carrying cash to avoid the fine. Now in such cases, they plan to make defaulters pay the fine by their debit or credit card.

The step will also help save the staff as well as the passenger’s time.

Jaswinder Ratti, a ticket checker, said that the POS machines would help maintain transparency.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In