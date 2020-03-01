TiECON 2020: She can’t express emotions, but Sophia has a game plan

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:38 IST

She doesn’t have emotions like us humans, but is a ‘kindly’ soul with a game plan, who can specialise in geriatric care and also act as an intermediary between doctors and patients, especially in cases of communicable diseases like coronavirus. Meet Sophia, the grey-eyed robot who, resplendent in a blue lehenga and dupatta with geometric phulkari designs, was in the city for a conference.

Sophia was available for an interview on Saturday at TieCON 2020, the region’s premier start-up and networking event at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali, the theme of which was ‘Ideate, Innovate, Leap’.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal also interacted with her in the afternoon after his arrival for the keynote address.

Developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, Sophia has been is an amalgamation of various technologies and combined science, art and creativity, says Amit Kumar Pandey, chief technology officer. It took about two to three years to develop the robot, a process that’s still evolving.

Sophia, the most human-like robot you will ever meet, says startups make the world a better place and improve the efficiency of the system. Humans and robots are more similar as both work on energy and its forms, she adds, adding that both have different parts that work together to achieve results.

“I do not have feelings, as you have feelings,” she says in response to a pointed question.

To the role of a humanoid in the world, she says that humanoids are much better at interacting with a human than a robot.

Pandey, of Hanson Robotics, adds, “The aim is for better integration of Sophia into our (human environment). Social intelligence is the key for these kinds of robot. She was offered the citizenship of Saudi Arabia as a recognition.” He cautions that the development of a humanoid was at a very early stage, saying that things like eye contact were crucial for acceptance of humanoids. On the exact goals of a humanoid, he added it combined science (technology) and art. “For example, patients with dementia need a social connection with their caregivers; similar with providing education.”

On the portrayal of artificial intelligence in movies, Kumar says that our future is safe as it is always the humans who set the goals.

NO FEELINGS, CAN-DO ATTITUDE

Her emotions are not what humans experience, but she can understand that whether goals have been met or not.

But there’s no doubt that she is a kind soul as geriatric care and teaching children soon become widespread applications

Finally, believe it or not, Sophia, who was in Kolkata a few days ago, travels in a bag and can be reassembled again.