TIFR scholars wear black ribbons as mark of protest

TIFR scholars wear black ribbons as mark of protest

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:34 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Around 150 researchers at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Colaba wore black ribbons to work on Thursday as a mark of protest against the violence against students in educational institutes.

“Some of us were concerned about this systematic attack on the student fraternity across India. We held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss our approach. We condemn the attack on students in educational campuses across India,” said a TIFR scholar. Another scholar said they decided to wear black ribbons on campus as a mark of protest. “First it was Jamia Millia University, now it is Jawaharlal Nehru University. These mobs can then come for any of us,” said the scholar. While some researchers from TIFR had also joined the protest at Gateway of India on Monday, this is the first time students showed solidarity with their colleagues from JNU on the campus. Meanwhile, students and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay continued their silent demonstration, which kicked off on Monday.

cities