Tipper truck claims 19-year-old biker’s life in Mohali

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:06 IST

The failure of the Mohali administration to stop entry of heavy vehicles on the under construction Kharar-Chandigarh highway claimed the life of a 19-year-old college student, who was killed in an accident with a tipper truck on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Angad Singh Sukhija, who was a first-year BCA student at the GGDSD College, Sector 32, Chandigarh. His father is a retired army colonel. The family resides in Aman City, Phase 2, Dashmesh Nagar, in Kharar.

Angad was on his way home from Chandigarh when the accident took place near the KFC outlet as he took a turn on to the highway from the Airport Road. A tipper truck coming from the Balongi side hit his bike from the rear, due to which he fell and sustained head injuries and multiple fractures.

Angad was rushed to the civil hospital in Kharar, where he was declared brought dead. Police identified him by his identity card and traced and informed his family.

He is survived by his father, Colonel Harpal Singh Sukhija (retd), mother and an elder brother, who is pursuing engineering.

Police have arrested the tipper truck driver, identified as Inderjit Singh, 45, of Nurpur Bedi in Rupnagar. He was booked under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kharar (Sadar) police station. The case was registered on the complaint of Didar Singh, a former sarpanch of Jandpur village, who witnessed the accident and informed police.

HEAVY VEHICLES BAN GOES BUST

Mohali administrative officials as well as police have failed to implement the deputy commissioner’s order, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles on the Kharar-Chandigarh highway.

On October 10, 2018, the DC had issued orders banning movement of heavy vehicles, including canters, trucks and trailer, though school and college buses and ambulances were exempted.

Recently, Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain had also issued directions to implement the ban, but to no avail. The orders were necessitated to facilitate construction of the elevated road on the highway and prevent traffic jams.