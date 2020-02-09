e-paper
Home / Cities / Titwala station gets pedestrian bridge; commuters want another

Titwala station gets pedestrian bridge; commuters want another

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:08 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A new foot overbridge at Titwala railway station has been thrown open for commuters.

The 30-metre-long will help curb trespassing and manage crowd better, said Central Railway official.

“The foot overbridge has been built by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) side,” said the official.

Titwala sees 1 lakh commuter every day and had only one foot overbridge.

The old foot overbridge, which is 40 years old, will soon be demolished.

Some commuters at Titwala station were seen crossing track even after the bridge opened.

“Even after the FOB was opened, commuters continue to trespass. The railway administration deploy more personnel to keep watch on such commuters and take strict action against them,” said Smita Patil, 30, a regular commuter from Titwala.

The railway passengers’ association said one foot overbridge cannot take the burden of so many commuters. “During peak hours, there is a huge crowd of office-goers and one foot overbridge will not be enough. The new bridge took two years to be built. We request CR to complete the foot overbridge at Kasara-end soon,” said Shyam Ubale, president of railway passengers’ association, Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara.

