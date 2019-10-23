Tiwari murder: Cleric, two others detained hours before arrest of ‘killers’

cities

LUCKNOW Hours before the Gujarat ATS arrested the two alleged killers of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari, the UP police, working in tandem with security agencies of other states, had tightened the noose around those in their network, said senior state police authorities.

A senior police officer said three persons, including a Bareilly resident Maulana Kaifi Ali, had been taken into custody by the state police. They were being brought to Lucknow for further quizzing, said an officer.

One person, who was in touch with the three alleged conspirators arrested from Surat in Gujarat on October 19, was also being quizzed by the Karnataka police in Bengaluru, he added.

He said Maulana Kaifi Ali was picked from his house in Bareilly’s Prem Nagar locality and brought here for questioning.

He claimed the two alleged killers, Sheikh Ashfaq Hussain and Pathan Moinuddin Ahmed, both residents of Surat, visited Ali’s place in Bareilly after executing Tiwari’s killing in Lucknow on October 18.

Ali allegedly helped one of two alleged killers, Pathan Moinudeen Ahmed, in the treatment of his injuries caused in his right hand while attacking Tiwari with a knife.

He said Ahmed was treated at a private hospital in Bareilly on the night of October 18, after which they again returned to Lakhimpur Kheri with a plan to sneak into Nepal from Gauri Fanta area on India-Nepal border. The official said two others, driver Tauhid Ahmed and owner Rajkumar of a car hired by two killers from Palia area of Lakhimpur Kheri had been detained for questioning.

The officer said the two alleged killers visited Gauri Fanta but the border was closed and intensified checking was going on following which they returned to Shahjahanpur on the same cas. He said the two killers went missing after they left the car near Shahjahanpur railway station on October 20 midnight.

Multiple teams of Lucknow police, UP Special Task Force and Anti-Terror Squad were camping in Shahjahanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri after the two alleged killers’ movement were tracked in the region, he added. He said the killers’ last movement was captured in a CCTV camera of a hotel near Shahjahanpur railway station at around 12.02 am on Sunday/Monday night.

Tiwari was murdered on October 18 by the two killers by entering his house cum office at Lucknow’s Khurshed Bagh locality on pretext of joining his organisation’s Gujarat unit. The killers were wearing saffron colour Kurtas to pose themselves as Hindu activist.

The killing of Tiwari has triggered panic and the state police with help of the Gujarat ATS arrested the three alleged conspirators Faizan Yunus, 21, Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, 24, and Rashid Ahmad alias Rashid Pathan, 23, on the intervening night of October 18 and 19.

The arrest of the three men came after boxes of sweets from a shop in Surat were discovered at the crime scene in Lucknow. The two killers were seen carrying the box on CCTV footage captured outside Tiwari’s house. The official said the sweet box, which was used to carry weapons, including a country-made gun and knives, was bought from a shop Dharti Farsan in Surat.

WILL ENSURE STRICT PUNISHMENT FOR GUILTY: MAURYA

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated Gujarat’s ATS. “I congratulate Gujarat ATS for arresting the main accused in the murder case. We will try and ensure strictest possible punishment for them,” Maurya tweeted soon after the Gujarat ATS went public with the arrests.

DEPLOYMENT INTENSIFIED

Before the arrests, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards India-Nepal border, had intensified the deployment of its personnel across the entire border stretching from UP to Bihar apprehending that the two killers may sneak into Nepal.

A senior police official privy to development said the extra SSB personnel were called from its Lucknow headquarters for deployment in districts on India Nepal border. In addition, the state police authorities had alerted the local police in all seven districts touching India-Nepal border, he added.

UP shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts – Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

AIDE BROUGHT TO LKO

Sayyed Asim Ali, one the alleged associates of Kamlesh Tiwari’s killers arrested from Nagpur, was brought to Lucknow on Tuesday by UP police after procuring his transit remand. A Lucknow police official said the Nagpur court granted Asim Ali’s 72 hours transit remand, so he will be presented before the competent court here on Wednesday.

