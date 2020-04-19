TMC creates task force of specialists to treat critical Covid-19 patients

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 17:28 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has created a task force of specialists and renowned doctors from various hospitals across the city to assist medical professionals and devise a treatment method if any Covid-19 patient’s condition turns critical.

The task force will consist of epidemiologists, neurophysicians, cardiologists, urologists and anaesthetists among others.

This comes after a 52-year-old man seeking treatment for the novel coronavirus at Horizon Prime Hospital, suffered a stroke and died on Saturday. This is the second Covid-19 related death in the city.

Vijay Singhal, TMC commissioner, said, “Most patients are being treated at Thane Civil Hospital, Sapphire Hospital, Horizon Prime and Jupiter Hospital. We have decided to create a task force of senior and reputed doctors who can consult and guide in case of critical patients. This will help in preventing deaths to some extent. We will also include doctors from Rajeev Gandhi Medical College and other reputed hospitals.”

The corporation has also asked hospitals to inform them in advance if any of their patients’ condition turns critical so that efforts to treat them swiftly can be made.

“If the hospitals realise any of their Covid-19 patients is critical or unstable, they will have to contact the health department of the TMC. We will then help in providing better treatment through experts to the patient,” added Singhal.