TMC forms medical teams after Disaster Management Act invoked

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:27 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal held a meeting with health officials on Thursday to undertake preventive measures in the city towards curbing the spread of coronavirus.

A day earlier, Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar had invoked the Disaster Management Act, following which the officials have been directed to form the separate medical teams to conduct regular check-ups on patients who develop coronavirus symptoms and also to spread awareness about undertaking preventive measures while visiting crowded places.

TMC’s health department has appealed to citizens to not to panic, as no positive case has been detected yet in the city. The three suspected patients have been tested negative.

“All civic hospitals in the city have stocked 1.5 lakh surgical masks and 1,500 N95 masks. Eight beds have been kept exclusively for suspected patients at each civic hospital, while all major hospitals have been directed to reserve two to five beds. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar, health department in-charge said.