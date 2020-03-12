e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / TMC forms medical teams after Disaster Management Act invoked

TMC forms medical teams after Disaster Management Act invoked

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 23:27 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal held a meeting with health officials on Thursday to undertake preventive measures in the city towards curbing the spread of coronavirus.

A day earlier, Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar had invoked the Disaster Management Act, following which the officials have been directed to form the separate medical teams to conduct regular check-ups on patients who develop coronavirus symptoms and also to spread awareness about undertaking preventive measures while visiting crowded places.

TMC’s health department has appealed to citizens to not to panic, as no positive case has been detected yet in the city. The three suspected patients have been tested negative.

“All civic hospitals in the city have stocked 1.5 lakh surgical masks and 1,500 N95 masks. Eight beds have been kept exclusively for suspected patients at each civic hospital, while all major hospitals have been directed to reserve two to five beds. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar, health department in-charge said.

top news
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities