TMC seizes 350kg plastic in a week

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:42 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has seized around 350 kg of plastic in a week and collected a fine of ₹2.50 lakh from those found in possession of single-use plastic. It had said that people carrying single-use plastic will be barred from entering the TMC premises.

Around 262 kg of plastic was seized from Mumbra and Diva wards, 58kg plastic was seized from Lokmanya Sawarkar Nagar and 30kg plastic from Wagale Estate.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “We have chalked out an action plan to make the city free of plastic. A special squad comprising TMC officials, police and security personnels has been formed. We have been spreading awareness through local channels and NGOs.”

School students are also taking a pledge not to use plastic bags. “Awareness competitions on plastic ban will be organised in schools. An exhibition of alternative materials will be held by the pollution control department,” said the official.

Awareness campaigns are also held in hospitals, healthcare centres, offices, banquet halls, malls, hotels and shrines to dissuade people from using plastic.

The official said, “We will check people coming inside the TMC headquarters at Panchpakhadi if they are carrying any type of banned plastic with them.”

The plastic dumped on the outskirts of city, creek, nullahs or rivers will be used to make roads and other construction activity by the public works department of TMC.

“We will also felicitate the NGOs working to impose the ban in the city. Several check posts will be set up at entry and exit points of the city with the help of police department to check plastic coming from other cities or state into Thane,” said the official.

A counter selling paper and cloth bag will be set up at every ward across the city.