e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / TMC seizes 350kg plastic in a week

TMC seizes 350kg plastic in a week

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:42 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has seized around 350 kg of plastic in a week and collected a fine of ₹2.50 lakh from those found in possession of single-use plastic. It had said that people carrying single-use plastic will be barred from entering the TMC premises.

Around 262 kg of plastic was seized from Mumbra and Diva wards, 58kg plastic was seized from Lokmanya Sawarkar Nagar and 30kg plastic from Wagale Estate.

A civic official requesting anonymity said, “We have chalked out an action plan to make the city free of plastic. A special squad comprising TMC officials, police and security personnels has been formed. We have been spreading awareness through local channels and NGOs.”

School students are also taking a pledge not to use plastic bags. “Awareness competitions on plastic ban will be organised in schools. An exhibition of alternative materials will be held by the pollution control department,” said the official.

Awareness campaigns are also held in hospitals, healthcare centres, offices, banquet halls, malls, hotels and shrines to dissuade people from using plastic.

The official said, “We will check people coming inside the TMC headquarters at Panchpakhadi if they are carrying any type of banned plastic with them.”

The plastic dumped on the outskirts of city, creek, nullahs or rivers will be used to make roads and other construction activity by the public works department of TMC.

“We will also felicitate the NGOs working to impose the ban in the city. Several check posts will be set up at entry and exit points of the city with the help of police department to check plastic coming from other cities or state into Thane,” said the official.

A counter selling paper and cloth bag will be set up at every ward across the city.

top news
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities